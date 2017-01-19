Shania Twain & Meghan Trainor: Making Their Marks on Both Country and Pop

ABC/Image Group LA Later this year, Shania Twain is set to deliver her first new album since 2002’s Up!. When considering the talent that’s come along during her hiatus, it’s interesting to note that the Canadian superstar focuses on a Grammy winner who has a foot in both country and pop, just as she does.

“There’s a lot of really amazing young artists out right now. It’s tough. I think Meghan Trainor, you know, gets my vote certainly for being very unique and blazing her own path and style,” Shania says. “Stylistically she’s just in a league of her own, and I admire that a lot.”

Meghan scored her first country #1 last year as writer, having penned Rascal Flatts‘ “I Like the Sound of That.” Over the holidays, she enjoyed a Christmas hit with her version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” with Brett Eldredge. Right now, Meghan has another huge country song on her hands: “Road Less Traveled,” which she co-wrote with Lauren Alaina, has just cracked the top 15.

“She’s a great writer,” Shania says of Meghan. “She’s a thinker. So, you know, I would pick her out. There’s more, but, you know, if I had …read more

