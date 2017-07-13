Shania Twain hopes you’ll “Come On Over” for her performance at the US Open

Mercury NashvilleBelieve it or not, this fall will mark twenty years since the release of Shania Twain‘s smash crossover album, Come On Over. The Canadian country/pop superstar will celebrate that momentous occasion with a performance on the opening night of this year’s U.S. Open tennis tournament.

The kickoff for one of the biggest events in tennis will take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. You can tune in for the festivities Monday, August 28 on ESPN2.

That’s slightly more than a month before the release of Shania’s first studio album in 15 years. NOW, which features the lead single, “Life’s About to Get Good,” comes out September 29.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country