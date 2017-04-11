Seventh grader wins awards for ‘remarkable’ science fair project on cancer research

Lesley Litt(MEDFORD, Mass.) — A Georgia seventh-grader who was inspired to do a cancer-related science fair project after some of his friends’ moms were diagnosed with breast cancer is being heralded for his project that swept awards at the state’s science fair.

The project, which examined whether an antioxidant found in green tea could prevent breast cancer tumors in planaria, a type of flatworms, also earned Stephen Litt, 12, an invitation to visit a Tufts University research lab over his spring break.

“I’d never actually been to a professional lab before so I thought that was just the most cool part about it because I was actually in a lab,” Stephen told ABC News about his visit to the Boston-area school last week. “I was looking at experiments actually being done.”

The Tufts University professor who helped arrange Stephen’s visit called his science fair project “remarkable” and “absolutely advanced for his age.”

“The work is very interesting and has the potential to advance not only cancer research but regenerative medicine as well,” said Michael Levin, the director of Tuft’s Allen Discovery Center. “It was clear that he thought very deeply about these issues.”

Stephen began his research last October after reading about malaria in school. …read more

