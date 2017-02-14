Service dogs trained by inmates deliver Valentine’s Day treats

ICAN(INDIANAPOLIS) — Nearly two dozen dogs will deliver close to 650 Valentine’s Day gift boxes throughout the city of Indianapolis as part of Puppy Love Valentine 2017, an annual fundraiser for ICAN, an Indianapolis-based service dog organization.

The Valentine-delivering dogs are service dogs currently in training to help people with disabilities ranging from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) to diabetes and autism. The dogs are trained in three prisons throughout the Indianapolis area.

The Valentine’s Day deliveries are driven to businesses around the city by ICAN staff and volunteers.

“The first reaction we get is they think their husband, or whoever gave the Valentine, actually gave them the puppy,” said Denise “Dino” Sierp, director of development and outreach for ICAN. “Then everybody in the office starts coming out and everybody gets excited.”

She added, “Some people get on the floor with the dogs and they roll around. It’s pure joy.”

The dogs come bearing a $50 Valentine’s Day gift box that includes treats such as cookies, artwork designed by dogs, a heart-shaped candle holder, handmade scarf and greeting cards featuring the ICAN service dogs.

Many of the items inside the gift box — including the service dog artwork — are also made by prison inmates who participate …read more

