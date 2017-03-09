‘Serious’ health, safety concerns at immigration detention facility: inspector general

Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images(ORANGE, Calif.) — Numerous health risks, poor conditions and safety violations were found at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), detention facility in Orange, California, according to a report released Wednesday.

The report alleged that food was mishandled, the housing conditions were “unsatisfactory” and that the facility was violating protocols to separate high-risk detainees and low-risk detainees.

An unannounced inspection on Nov. 16, 2016 of the Theo Lacy Facility (TLF) in Orange, California, found issues that “pose health risks” and other violations that “result in potentially unsafe conditions at the facility.”

The facility is operated by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) and houses federal immigration detainees. It has the capacity to house 3,442 males, all with some degree of criminal history. There are currently 528 immigration detainees there, according to ICE.

In the facility’s kitchen, the government watchdog identified a host of potential food safety problems.

“Of deepest concern” was the refrigeration units which were we observed to have “slimy, foul-smelling lunch meat that appeared to be spoiled.”

“Detainees reported being repeatedly served lunch meat that smelled and tasted bad, which they rinsed with water before eating,” said the report.

The inspector general found moldy and mildewed shower stalls, refuse …read more

