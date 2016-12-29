Serena Williams Gets Engaged to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian

Williams, who has reportedly been dating Ohanian since 2015, shared the news on her verified Reddit account in a short poem.

“I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome,” she wrote underneath a cartoon photo of the engagement that was titled “Future Mrs. KnOthing.” “To escort me to my very own ‘charming.’ Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance.”

Williams added, “This time he made it not by chance. But by choice. Down on one knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes.”

Ohanian also shared the engagement news on his Facebook simply writing, “She said yes,” with a link to the Serena’s Reddit page.

