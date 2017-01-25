Seoul Virus Spread by Pet Rats Under Investigation in Mulitple States

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Health officials are investigating an outbreak of the rare Seoul virus, among pet rats and people exposed to rat-breeding facilities in multiple states.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory Tuesday alerting doctors and other health officials they have expanded their initial investigation to 10 states.

Last week, the CDC reported an outbreak of the Seoul virus in Wisconsin and Illinois, which spread via infected pet rats. This is the first time that the virus has been known to spread via pet rats in the U.S., rather than wild rats.

The illness is part of the Hantavirus family of rodent-borne viruses and causes fever, headache, back pain, chills and nausea. In rare cases, the virus can cause renal failure and hemorrhagic bleeding. Patients who develop these rare serious symptoms face a mortality rate of approximately 1 to 2 percent, according to the CDC.

“Human and animal health officials are working together to trace-back from where infected rodents may have come,” CDC officials wrote in the health advisory, “and trace-out where potentially infected rodents may have been distributed, and make sure infected rats are not distributed further.”

The CDC reported that they have notified local officials in 10 …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health