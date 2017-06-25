Sens. Susan Collins, Rand Paul express doubts about Senate health care bill

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — Sen. Rand Paul, one of the key Republicans senators in the ongoing health care battle, said on Sunday that his party has “promised too much” with trying to fix the health care system and assuring that the cost of premiums will be lowered.

“They’ve promised too much. They say they’re going to fix health care and premiums are going to down,” Paul said on ABC News’ “This Week” of his party’s health care plan unveiled Thursday. “There’s no way the Republican bill brings down premiums.”

As an ophthalmologist with 20 years of experience practicing medicine, Paul argued, “Premiums have never gone down. They’re not going to go down after the Republican bill.”

Paul added, “And it’s a false, sort of over-promising to say, ‘Oh, yes, insurance premiums are going to go down but we’re keeping 10 of the 12 mandates that caused the prices to go up.’ It’s a foolish notion to promise something you can’t provide.”

As one of five Republican senators that announced opposition to the bill in its current form, Paul said he would consider voting for partial repeal of Obamacare, if there’s a stalemate, but argued the Senate bill “isn’t anywhere close to repeal.”

