Senate Republicans defend absence of women in health care working group

Alex Wong/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Members of the main Senate Republican group on health care legislation responded Tuesday to criticism that they are insufficiently including Republican women, but some of the least concerned members were Senate Republican women themselves.

While the group’s 13 senators have only met a handful of times and there are several smaller clusters of lawmakers discussing particular aspects of an Obamacare replacement, the “working group” has emerged over the past week as the most organized gathering of Republicans in the higher chamber.

According to several Senate Republicans involved in the group, the meetings started informally between six members and gradually expanded to include most of the Senate Republican leadership and the three chairmen of the committees with oversight over health care policy. But while the group does include members with disparate priorities in terms of an Obamacare alternative, it is homogeneous in terms of gender.

Some Democrats have pounced on the gender disparity, including Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington, who tweeted Friday, “It matters to have women at the table — and it matters when they aren’t.”

On his way into a Tuesday meeting of the working group on Medicaid, Sen. John Thune, R-South Dakota, one of the Senate leadership members who …read more

