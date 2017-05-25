Senate laying groundwork for own health care replacement bill

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Senate Republicans left their last lunch meeting before a weeklong recess optimistic that they can at least start working on their own version of a health care bill, with something on paper to discuss when they return in June.

“I think leadership is going to spend this recess trying to develop a product,” Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, said. “Now we’ll have a base of a Senate bill based on all these discussions, based on what the House did, based on the CBO score,” he continued, referring to analysis by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, which measures the budgetary impact of all legislation.

While many lawmakers said there had been enough intra-conference discussions to at least launch Senate leaders and the heads of relevant committees on writing a blueprint, they also made clear there would still be plenty of wrangling among the rank-and-file before anything final emerges.

“We’re negotiating. It’s too early,” Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, said.

The Republican-led Senate can only afford to lose two of its 52 members and still pass a health care bill. But there are diverse opinions and priorities among that group, and senators are well aware that the legislation must have almost universal appeal.

Source:: ABC News Radio Health