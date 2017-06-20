Senate health care bill to be revealed Thursday; Spicer doesn’t know if Trump, staff have seen it

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Less than an hour after White House press secretary Sean Spicer admitted that neither President Donald Trump nor his advisers had viewed a draft of Senate Republicans’ health care bill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that it will make its debut on Thursday.

The announcement comes as Democrats, and some Republicans, on Capitol Hill have voiced concerns that the process to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act has been shrouded in secrecy.

“I expect to have a discussion draft on Thursday and we will go to the floor once we have a CBO score, likely next week,” said McConnell Tuesday afternoon.

The majority leader insisted that Americans will have “plenty of time” to review the bill, saying, “We’ve been discussing all the elements of this endlessly for seven years. Everybody pretty well understands it. Everybody will have adequate time to take a look at it. I think this will be about as transparent as it can be.”

Earlier Tuesday, in response to a question at the day’s press briefing, Spicer told reporters that he didn’t know if Trump had seen the bill.

“I know the president has been on the phone extensively with the leader and with key senators so …read more

