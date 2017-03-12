Sen. Cotton: GOP risks losing House majority if health bill approved

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — Republican Sen. Tom Cotton said GOP members of the House should not “walk the plank” by approving the Republican health care bill, warning that it could cost the party the House majority and put the entire GOP agenda at risk.

“I would say to my friends in the House of Representatives with whom I serve, ‘Do not walk the plank and vote for a bill that cannot pass the Senate and then have to face the consequences of that vote,” Cotton told ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos.

The Arkansas senator went further, saying on “This Week” Sunday that Republicans are in danger of losing their House majority if they approve the GOP health measure, called the American Health Care Act, proposed last week by House Republican leaders and endorsed by the White House.

“I’m afraid that if they vote for this bill they’re going to put the House majority at risk next year,” Cotton said.

Cotton has been critical of the legislation that congressional GOP leaders put forward to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

“I’m worried it could make it worse in some ways, that insurance rates could go up and Americans could have even less …read more

