“Selma” director Ava DuVernay defends “Baby Driver” after Anthony Bourdain sends out harsh tweet

CNN(LOS ANGELES) — Fellow celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain went all Gordon Ramsay after a screening of director Edgar Wright’s new hit film.

“F*** BABY DRIVER,” Bourdain wrote in an uncensored tweet sent on the Fourth of July.

The tweet prompted Selma director Ava DuVernay to clap back.

Coming to the defense of her fellow director, whose new, star-studded movie follows a heist gone wrong, she posted, “You don’t have to like it. But have some respect for the artists who made it.”

DuVernay added, “You’re better than this. Critique doesn’t have to be cruel.”

While Bourdain may not have been a fan of Wright’s film, Baby Driver, starring Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Jamie Foxx, Kevin Spacey and Jon Hamm, took in close to $40 million over the course of the week.

Bourdain has not yet responded to DuVernay’s comments.

