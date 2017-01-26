Selena Gomez Releases Trailer for New Netflix Series “13 Reasons Why,” Hangs with Weeknd at Arcade

Image Group LA/ABC

(LOS ANGELES) — She’s not starring in, but Selena Gomez is still super-excited about the new series she’s executive-producing for Netflix.

The singer has posted a teaser trailer for the series, called 13 Reasons Why, on Instagram, with the caption, “A peek at a passion project I’ve been working on with Netflix.”

13 Reasons Why is based on the best-selling YA novel of the same name. It’s about a high school student named Hannah who commits suicide, but leaves behind a shoe box full of cassette tapes with her classmate, with instructions to pass them along to 12 other students. Each tape explains how they all were, directly or indirectly, involved in her death.

“If you want to know the truth, just press play,” says Hannah in the trailer.

13 Reasons Why debuts on Netflix March 31.

In other Selena news, E! reports that she and her new boyfriend The Weeknd were spotted out in Hollywood Wednesday night with pals like Jaden Smith and French Montana. They spent the evening at Dave and Buster’s, and Selena and Abel — that’s The Weeknd’s birth name — left the place at 3 a.m. holding hands. An onlooker …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment