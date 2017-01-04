“Seein’ Red”: How Dustin Lynch’s “Unicorn” Is Bringing Out His Sexy Side

ABC/Image Group LADustin Lynch says “Seein’ Red” is more than just his latest top ten hit — it’s a rarity that’s upping the ante when it comes to his stage presence.

“Gosh, this is — I call this song a unicorn,” he tells ABC Radio. “They don’t come around often. It’s got this… very infectious groove and melody with a great, sexy lyric.” He adds with a twinkle in his eye, “So I get to flirt with the girls a lot when I’m onstage singing this one.”

Dustin admits connecting with his female admirers from the platform has become a hallmark of his concert persona.

“I’ve kinda grown into that,” he reflects, “just being able to dance around stage a little bit and have some fun, you know, with everybody in the crowd. That’s what I love doing these days.”

“Seein’ Red” is the first single from Dustin’s forthcoming third album, which he was busy working to finish over the holidays.