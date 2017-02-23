See four minutes of “Alien: Covenant” in “Last Supper” teaser

20th Century Fox – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — 20th Century Fox had already been teasing single frames of its upcoming thriller Alien: Covenant, but now it’s gone the opposite way — and released a full, four minute scene of the star-packed sci-fi movie.

The movie, which takes place after Ridley Scott’s Prometheus, but before his 1979 classic, features a scene familiar to fans of the original: the crew of a spaceship gathering for a meal. In this case, the “last supper” refers to the colonizing crew’s last get-together before they are put in a lengthy hypersleep before their return to earth.

While the original film saw John Hurt famously fall victim to a “chestburster” alien parasite in the middle of the meal, this one hints that the captain of the Covenant, played by James Franco, is the first of the crew to be affected: he’s wrapped in a blanket, and excuses himself after complaining of a fever.

After he leaves, the rest of the crew, which features Danny McBride, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, and Empire‘s Jussie Smollett, among others — starts partying.

Michael Fassbender, who played the android David in Prometheus, apparently plays another android of the same model, though named “Walter” in …read more

