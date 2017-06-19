See behind-the-scenes teaser for “Pitch Perfect 3”

ABC Press(LOS ANGELES) — You’ll have to wait until December to actually see Pitch Perfect 3, the next installment in the franchise about female a capella singing group the Barden Bellas, but you can take a behind-the-scenes look at the production thanks to a new teaser video now.

In the two-and-a-half-minute clip, director Trish Sie explains that in Pitch Perfect 3, “we’re talking you on a global tour with the Bellas.” In the video we see the cast — including returning stars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp and Hailee Steinfeld — working on choreography, jumping off boats and getting attacked by dogs.

We also see scenes of newcomer to the franchise, veteran actor John Lithgow, dancing with Wilson. “Rebel and John are like peas in a pod,” Sie says. We also get a brief look at DJ Khaled, who appears in the film.

Pitch Perfect 3 arrives December 22.

