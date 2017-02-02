SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced on Thursday that just over $548.2 million in total revenue was divided among the 14 institutions for the 2015-16 fiscal year, which ended at the end of last August.

The average amount distributed among the 14 schools is around $40.4 million per institution, which excluded money that schools retained to pay for bowl-related expenses during the 2015-16 season.

The new revenue total of up from $527.4 million in the 2014-15 fiscal year. That year was the first for both the SEC Network, which has become a huge cash cow for the conference, and the College Football Playoffs. That total was 62% higher than the 2013-14 fiscal year, so the SEC has increased its cash flow at an astounding rate in the past few years.

The SEC may not have retained championship status on the field after Alabama fell to Clemson in the title game, but the rich literally continue to get richer with money like this pouring in on a yearly basis.

The post SEC Announces Revenue Distribution appeared first on Rocky Top Insider.

…read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider