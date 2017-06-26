“Score: A Film Music Documentary” sings the praises of cinema’s unsung heroes: Composers

Gravitas Ventures – 2017(NEW YORK) — The movie Score: A Film Music Documentary, now in limited release, shines the spotlight on some unsung heroes: the composers who create the music that makes good movies great, and great movies unforgettable.

Director Matt Schrader’s movie earned acclaim on the festival circuit even before its official release earlier this month. It features features interviews with some of the most recognized filmmakers in cinema history, as well as composers like John Williams, whose themes to Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and E.T. are legendary; Hans Zimmer, the man behind Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy; and Nine Inch Nails rocker Trent Reznor, who won an Oscar for The Social Network‘s score.

Bear McCreary is also one of the composers featured in the film, and while he may not be a household name, you know his work: he created the music for movies and TV shows like 10 Cloverfield Lane, The Walking Dead, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Black Sails, and Battlestar Galactica.

“In many ways, I feel like a like a translator, you know?” he explains, comparing the composing process to high-level peace negotiations.

“Like, in this room you have all these filmmakers, and editors, and …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment