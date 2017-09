SB Projects founder and entertainment executive Scooter Braun sits down with “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King for a revealing conversation about his brand, philanthropy and working with pop superstar Justin Bieber. Watch the full interview Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 on “CBS This Morning,” which airs 7 a.m. to 9 a.m ET/PT on CBS. …read more

Source:: CBS News Radio Entertainment