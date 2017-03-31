Scientists use robot, other gadgets to advance autism research in young children

Janet Weinstein/ABC News(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — “Lennon, look over there!”

The command comes from a little robot named RASL, better known as Russell. It’s perched on a chair at the front of a small fluorescent-lit room. Two-year-old Lennon Landry, who was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) last year, is also in the room. Lennon looks to his left and sets his eyes on a TV screen. Researchers in the back then trigger a scene from Dora the Explorer to play.

“Good job!” the tiny robot cheers.

This intervention study, demonstrated for ABC News by researchers at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, is one of more than 20 studies related to autism diagnosis and treatment being conducted at the school.

The goal of the Treatment and Research Institute for Autism Spectrum Disorders is to explore how robotics and technology could help development in children diagnosed with ASD. Researchers hope the data collected from these and other studies can highlight ASD indicators in kids younger than 2, the typical age for clinical diagnosis.

In 2012 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that 1 in 68 school-age children in the U.S. has been identified with ASD, a neurological disorder that the agency says “causes significant social, …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health