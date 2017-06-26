Sci-fi classic “Blade Runner” celebrates its 35th anniversary

Getty Images/Warner Bros.(LOS ANGELES) — Sunday marked thirty-five years since the influential science-fiction film Blade Runner debuted in the U.S. Harrison Ford starred as Rick Deckard, the hard-boiled cop who hunted rogue replicants — human-like-androids — in a dark, dystopian future Los Angeles.

The film, which initially opened to mixed reviews and disappointing box office numbers, went on to achieve cult status, and is regarded by critics as one of the best all-time science fiction films. Its visual design is among the most influential of its time. The soundtrack by Vangelis, has also been praised, as was co-star Rutger Hauer, for his performance as a replicant fighting for its life.

A sequel, Blade Runner 2049 – starring Ryan Gosling, Jared Leto, Edward James Olmos and Ford, reprising his role from the original film — is slated for an October release.

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment