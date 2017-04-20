School rallies behind beloved crossing guard as she battles cancer

ABC News(NEW YORK) — A Texas elementary school is showing their support for a beloved crossing guard after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Staff and students at the Rusk School in Houston have already raised $5,850 of their $10,000 goal on behalf of Sanjuana Torres, 59, who has worked at the school for 20 years.

“I was overwhelmed,” Torres told ABC News Wednesday. “No one has ever done anything for me and I was happy. It’s like our principal always said to me, ‘Ms. Torres, we are your family we are going to take care of you.’ They are my family.”

Torres started working at Rusk in 1997. Since then, she has helped make sure all of the children safely reach their classrooms.

“I enjoy seeing the kids here and seeing their faces in the morning as well as in the afternoon,” Torres said. “I watch over them and make sure they’re OK.”

All five of her own sons also attended the school.

Torres was diagnosed in March with uterine cancer and will undergo a hysterectomy today at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston, she said.

Senta Butler, the magnet school coordinator at Rusk, told ABC News that she created a GoFundMe page titled “Our Beloved Crossing Guard!” …read more

