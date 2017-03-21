School draws on 90-year tradition for prom dates

FREEPORT, Ill. – Every year, juniors and seniors at Aquin Catholic High School vote to determine whether or not to keep the school’s annual prom tradition alive, and every year for nearly a century the students have agreed to be coupled with their classmates for their prom through a random lottery, According to the Freeport Journal Standard

This year, the fellas gathered in the school’s library dressed in goofy costumes or formal attire to draw names for their dates while the girls waited to learn “their fate” in the gymnasium. The boys then put on a series of skits before each takes a turn asking their date to prom.

I love this idea. I think it get the kids out of their comfort zone. I think there is an opportunity to make new, life long friends. I’m not sure that the ENTIRE SCHOOL should be this way, but maybe a “club” of “daring” students that will turn their prom over to the “luck of the draw”. It certainly would be some cool stories to pass along to THEIR kids.

StyckMan

(thumbnail photo by Free Range Stock)