ScarJost? Is Scarlett Johansson dating “SNL” star Colin Jost?

NBC/Will Heath(NEW YORK) — Apparently, Scarlett Johansson’s appearance as Ivanka Trump in the opening sketch of Saturday Night Live‘s season-42 finale this past weekend wasn’t the biggets shocker of the night.

The Captain America: Civil War star was spotted making out with Colin Jost, who co-anchors the show’s “Weekend Update” segment, at the afterparty held at the ice rink at Rockefeller Center, sources tell the New York Post.

“Scarlett and Colin were making out at the bar at the SNL season finale party at 30 Rock…They would make out a bit, then go back to talking,” according the source. “They were at the bar in front of everyone…they made out at least twice…Then they went back to talking and hanging with other people.”

The two were reportedly “flirting and canoodling in full view of everyone at the afterparty, including the SNL cast and crew,” says another eyewitness. “They were laughing and seemed to really hit it off.”

It turns out that this isn’t the first time ScarJo, 32, and Jost, 34, have reportedly hooked up.

“It’s been going on for a bit,” an insider tells E! Online, adding that the Scarlett and Colin started dating after …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment