“Scandal” star Katie Lowes opens up about her personal battle with psoriasis

iStock/Thinkstock(LOS ANGELES) — Asking questions, being your own advocate and not becoming complacent are just a few things that actress Katie Lowes wants to instill in those suffering from psoriasis, or any other disease for that matter.

The Scandal star, 35, spoke out for the first time on Thursday about her personal battle with the autoimmune disease that may be visible on the skin and publicized in treatment commercials, but something that most people don’t know much about — even those suffering from it. In fact, around 7.5 million Americans suffer from some form of the disease, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

“You’re not alone,” she told ABC News of the disease, which is often characterized by often painful and itchy red blotches on the skin. “It’s embarrassing. It’s a chronic disease but it affects everyone differently.”

Lowes was 28 when she was diagnosed and it interrupted an exciting time in her life.

“It was the best year of my life, I just booked Scandal, I got engaged to my then-boyfriend, now-husband [Adam Shapiro] and I think the stress of that year, planning a wedding and having a high-pressure job, really triggered it,” she said.

Source:: ABC News Radio Health