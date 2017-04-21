“Scandal” Recap: “Trojan Horse”

ABC(NEW YORK) — On Thursday night’s Scandal, “Trojan Horse,” David Rosen and his girlfriend are seen having relations on the floor of his office. When Rosen takes a break, Jake sneaks in and reveals to him that his girlfriend is part of Peus, the secret group responsible for killing Frankie Vargas and putting Cyrus in jail.

Rosen excuses himself, but is told to keep up the act until they can bring Peus down.

Meanwhile, Mellie also is told the truth about Peus and their plans to make her president. Mellie is disgusted, but also wants to know what her “options” are. Olivia tells her that the presidency belonged to Frankie and it now it belongs to Cyrus.

Soon after, Cyrus finally gets released from prison and he is cleared of all charges. Abby brings Cyrus to a hotel and tells him that he’s the next president of the United States. In shock, Cyrus has flashbacks of the past few months leading up to his release.

Meanwhile, Mellie wants to call a press conference to concede but Elizabeth, her soon-to-be chief of staff, tells her not to because she belongs in the Oval Office. Mellie agrees and tells Olivia that she is going to …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment