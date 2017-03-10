Scandal Recap: “They All Bow Down”

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — On Thursday night’s Scandal episode, “They All Bow Down,” Mellie Grant and Jake Ballard are seen in a flashback on a stage accepting the Republican presidential & vice presidential nominations.

As the flashback continues, Jake reveals to his wife Vanessa that he is at odds with campaign manager Olivia Pope because he feels like her puppet. Vanessa tries to console him, explaining that it will all be worth it because once he’s vice president – he’ll have the chance to be president and have all the “power.”

In present day, Jake and his wife are now at odds, but are scheduled to go on a conservative talk show. Unfortunately, Vanessa is missing. Quinn, who tells Liv she doesn’t believe Cyrus killed Frankie Vargas, later finds out Jake’s wife purposely got into a car accident.

When Jake learns that his wife’s drinking problem got her into a car accident, he tells Olivia that Vanessa’s messy behavior is now her problem to fix.

In a flashback, Jake tells Olivia he's done with caring about her, but Olivia convinces him that he shouldn't quit on them. Vanessa later confronts Jake about his renewed closeness to Liv and says she' feels rejected by him.

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment