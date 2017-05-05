Scandal Recap: “The Box”

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — On Thursday’s Scandal episode, “The Box” — after Mellie announces her VP candidate is Frankie Vargas’ wife, Peus releases nine drones to blow up areas around the U.S.

As the White House scrambles to figure out what to do, Peus calls Olivia Pope and threatens to detonate the bombs if she does not have Mellie change him to the VP and release his associate, Samantha. When Liv attempts to call his bluff, Peus detonates a bomb to show he’s serious.

Meanwhile, the president and gladiators try to figure out what to do next and come to the conclusion that they should pressure Samantha, who they have in custody. Jake tries to break her, but she refuses to cave. Realizing she is under Peus’ control, Jake carves out a tracker at the back of her neck and gives it to Huck, so it can lead them to Peus.

Unfortunately, Peus has the tracking device scrambled and calls Liv telling her she’s bothering him. He detonates a second drone in Philadelphia.

President Fitz and Liv decide to visit Eli to ask for his help again with Peus, but he vehemently refuses.

In another part of the White House, David Rosen discovers that …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment