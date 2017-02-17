“Scandal” Recap: “The Belt”

ABC/Eric McCandlessOn this week’s Scandal, Cyrus Beene is being taken to prison for the murder of President-elect Frankie Vargas.

As Cyrus goes to jail, Olivia and Mellie celebrate their victory at Pope and Associates with a dance.

While the gladiators leave to go home, Huck decides to stay behind to watch videos from Frankie’s campaign. He becomes intrigued with one of the staffers and decides to meet up with her.

At the White House the next day, it is revealed that David Rosen and the FBI director are seeking the death penalty for Cyrus. Abby, who is the president’s chief of staff, and a friend to Cyrus, tells Rosen and the FBI director to drop their pursuit under the orders of the president.

Meanwhile in jail, Cyrus is put into solitary confinement. Abby enlists Elizabeth North to visit Cyrus to assure him he’s not getting the death penalty. Still concerned, Cyrus tells Liz he is going to write a love letter to Tom so that he will recant his story of Cyrus’ involvement. Liz agrees to deliver letter.

Back at the office, Huck learns from the staffer that Tom may not …read more

