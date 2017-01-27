“Scandal” Recap: “Survival of the Fittest”

ABC – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — On the season-six premiere of Scandal, Huck and Quinn are seen walking in the woods, where a cabin blows up right in front of them. The explosion leads into election night the day before, where the race is in a dead heat between first lady Mellie Grant and Senator Frankie Vargas.

It appears as if Mellie is going to win, but Olivia looks perplexed because she knows a county is in question. Soon after a tense moment, it’s revealed that Vargas wins. Unfortunately, Mellie refuses to give up, saying she wants to get the officials on the phone to make sure there wasn’t vote tampering.

Knowing the loss was her fault, Olivia breaks down in a separate room. Soon after, President Fitz comes in to tell her to get it together because Mellie is in denial about losing. Olivia pulls it together and tells Mellie “it’s over,” and puts her on the phone with Senator Vargas to officially concede.

As Vargas makes his speech, Mellie and Olivia drink in their sorrows on the bathroom floor. Mellie vents about Cyrus Beene being on the winning team, but Oliva warns Mellie to “be nice” to the man who may possibly …read more

