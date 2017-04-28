“Scandal” Recap: “Mercy”

(NEW YORK) — On Thursday’s Scandal episode, “Mercy,” Olivia wakes up at the White House next to Fitz and then checks on her father who is being kept there in a secret chamber.

Frustrated by his confinement, Eli asks to be sent to another country where he’ll be safe, but is shut down by both Liv and the president.

Meanwhile Abby has a flashback to the recent events with Peus. She’s agitated by Peus’ control’s over the White House and so are the gladiators.

In a remote location in the woods, Jake and David discuss Elizabeth’s murder and David is given the responsibility of keeping track of Ms. Ruland, Peus’ partner, who he’s dating. Mr. Peus shows up at Olivia’s office to demand that she make Jake resign from the vice presidency role — so he can take Jake’s place.

Liv tells Peus, “no,” but later tells Jake to step down for his safety. After going back and forth, Jake agrees and makes a public announcement that he’s resigning.

After Jake’s announcement, Ruland prepares to announce Mr. Peus as VP nominee. Unfortunately, on their way to the press room, the Secret Service locks down the White House because of a suspicious drone overhead. Ruland …read more

