“Scandal” Recap: “Hardball”

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — On this week’s Scandal, Marcus and Mellie’s relationship is revealed through a series of flashbacks. In the first flashback, Marcus is seen at Mellie’s campaign, where he tears up at her announcement for presidency. During the flashback, Olivia warns Mellie to not fall for Marcus — which Mellie agrees will not happen.

Back in present day, Olivia brings the president the voicemail that incriminates Cyrus Beene as Frankie Vargas’ murderer. Unfortunately, the president and his advisers don’t buy it, including FBI Director Angela Webster, who says they’re close to getting a confession from their suspect.

In a holding room, Attorney General David Rosen and the FBI director try to coerce the shooting suspect to sign a confession for the murder of Vargas. Meanwhile, Mellie and Liv discuss how to bring Cyrus down. Mellie meets with Fitz at the White House, but finds out that the president has set up a meeting with her and Cyrus Beene so they can work out their differences.

Mellie, who refuses to back down from the presidency, asks Cyrus if he plans to kill her. He responds saying he wants to instead offer her the vice presidency. Mellie hesitates, but then tells Cyrus …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment