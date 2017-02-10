“Scandal” Recap: “Fates Worse than Death”

ABC – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — On this week’s Scandal, titled “Fates Worse than Death,” Cyrus Beene is back home with his husband, Michael, and their daughter as he seemingly gets ready for inauguration day and the presidency.

While all seems well, Cyrus gets a call from Abby, who warns him about the paparazzi outside his door and the impending news that he’s still a suspect in the murder of Frankie Vargas.

Meanwhile, the gladiators continue to look for clues to help explain the cause of the fight between Frankie Vargas and Cyrus. They soon learn that the issues between the two started on the night of the vice presidential debate. During a flashback, Cyrus sees Frankie fraternizing with a young campaign staffer. He immediately knows she’s going to be an issue and begins thinking of a way to break them up.

During another flashback, Cyrus runs into Olivia on the campaign trail, where she admits she’s surprised by Cyrus’ political talents. Cyrus — who’s offended by Liv’s unbelief in him –says he did not manipulate Frankie to get on the presidential ticket.

At Pope & Associates, the Gladiators find personal videos of Vargas and the staffer and infer that the two were sleeping together.

