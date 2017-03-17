“Scandal” Recap: “Extinction”

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — On Thursday night’s Scandal episode, “Extinction,” a flashback explains Eli Pope’s involvement in the election.

After Eli attends a lecture by former colleague and ex-girlfriend, Sandra, he is invited to her private lab where he agrees to assist with her fossil research. During that time the two begin to rekindle their former relationship.

Meanwhile, Olivia asks her father for advice about Millie, who is now dating Marcus. Eli tells Liv she already “knows what to do,” but when Olivia asks her father if he ever gets lonely, Eli suddenly hugs Olivia, showing his tender side. Eli’s new relationship appears to be making him more empathetic — and also more vulnerable.

Back at the research space, Eli gets closer to his ex, but soon learns he’s being spied upon after discovering hidden cameras in the wall. After doing his own background check with no real results, Eli confronts Sandra. She reveals she’s being threatened by a secret group who wants Eli to work for them.

After he learns he’s been set up, Eli, brandishing a gun, calls out to the group watching him telling them that he’s “ready to talk.”

The group tells Eli that they want him to make sure …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment