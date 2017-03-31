“Scandal” Recap: “A Stomach for Blood”

ABC/John Fleenor(LOS ANGELES) — Thursday night’s Scandal episode, “A Stomach for Blood,” begins on election night. After Frankie Vargas is shot, Abby and the president are whisked away to safety.

At the White House, Abby, who appears in shock, finally answers her phone, and learns her worst fear: she’s connected to the death of Frankie Vargas.

Before the election, Abby sets up meetings with potential donors about funding the president’s library. During a donor lunch, Abby meets a man and woman from the “Fund for American Renewal” who offer Abby $300 million to join their team, which they say means a path to the presidency.

Although Abby’s intrigued, she tells them no. Later, she considers it and asks Cyrus how he knew Frankie was the right person for the presidency. Immediately, Cyrus knows she’s interested being president and tells her she’d make a great candidate. However, Cyrus gives her the reality of the job, which means the president will not be happy with her and she will feel abandoned.