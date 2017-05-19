“Scandal” Double Recap: “Transfer of Power,” and “Tick, Tock”

ABC/Richard Cartwright(LOS ANGELES) — Scandal‘s season finale was a two-part, two hour send-off. Here are the recaps of both episodes, “Transfer of Power” and “Tick, Tock”

“Transfer of Power”

On Thursday’s Scandal episode “Transfer of Power,” Maya removes her tracker and escapes the authorities trailing her.

Back at the White House, Fitz tries to talk Mellie out of getting publicly inaugurated. Mellie, doubles up on security, but decides to goes through with it. Fitz, meanwhile, greenlights B-16.

At the inauguration, Maya takes out one of the snipers and sets up to take a shot, but before she can shoot, Eli finds her and takes her down. Liv, who was on the phone with her mother before she was taken out, learns that Maya wasn’t looking to kill Mellie.

Liv questions Fitz’ decision to have her mother shot. He defends his stance, but makes Liv suspicious when he goes into a private meeting with Rosen. After some digging, Liv finds out that Fitz plans to run a reinstated B-16.

Fitz tells Liv he cannot stay and is leaving D.C. They say their goodbyes, with Liv tearful. She runs out to meet him and they publicly kiss on the front lawn with the cameras

