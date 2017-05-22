“Saturday Night Live” closes best season in 23 years with highest rated finale in 6

NBC/Will Heath(NEW YORK) — It’s been a great year for Saturday Night Live.



The late-night sketch comedy show ended its season last Saturday night with its highest-rated season finale in six years, NBC proclaimed. The episode — with host Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and musical guest Katy Perry — averaged 8.272 million viewers Saturday night.

Most importantly to the network, the episode was the top show through Saturday night, in any timeslot, among audiences that advertisers love most — adults 18-49.

According to NBC, the just-ended SNL season is the most-watched season for the show in 23 years — based on live viewers and viewers who watch the show on their DVRs within a week, with an average audience of more than 10.8 million viewers.

No doubt topical humor — including Alec Baldwin’s recurring portrayal of Donald Trump and Melissa McCarthy’s of White House press secretary Sean Spicer — helped deliver renewed ratings life for the 42 year old franchise that debuted during the administration of Gerald Ford.

The show certainly will look a little different next year. Long time cast member Bobby Moynihan announced before the season finale that he’d be departing for a CBS primetime sitcom. Vanessa Bayer, who had …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment