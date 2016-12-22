Santa Makes House Calls to Homebound Kids

Jupiterimages/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Dozens of kids who may never otherwise get the opportunity to meet Santa did just that over the weekend.

From Colorado to Wisconsin to Arizona, the Secret Sleigh project, for the second year, brought Santa to the homes of children so medically fragile that they are homebound. Some are terminally ill.

One of the children who received a visit was Ryan Chevalier. He is 4 years old and has hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, or HIE, which essentially means he suffered oxygen deprivation at birth, his mom told ABC News.

“The HIE caused spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy and causes him to have high muscle tone which makes it difficult for him to control his limbs,” the Johnstown, Colorado, mom said. “He has a tracheostomy because he can’t control the secretions in his lungs.

“He also is fed via a … [gastrostomy tube] because he can’t swallow. He has problems digesting commercially made formulas so we make a blenderized diet for him to ‘eat.'”

Despite this, Ryan is “amazing,” she said. “He is so patient and loving. He is nonverbal, but he has a funny sense of humor. He loves family and loves to be involved with everything going on. He makes us …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health