Sam Hunts Heats Up with “Body Like a Back Road”

ABC/Mark LevineIt looks like Sam Hunt may have the biggest hit of his career so far with “Body Like a Back Road.”

In its first week of release, the song shot to #1 on the digital charts, moving 61,000 units in its first seven days. The lead track from Sam’s sophomore album also emerged at #21 on Billboard‘s airplay ranking, making it the highest-debuting single yet for the Georgia native.

Sam’s concert sales are heating up too. He’s already sold out eight stops on the 15 in a 30 Tour with Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follese, including shows in L.A., Nashville and Denver. Look for more dates to go on sale this Friday.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country