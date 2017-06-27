Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road” “Walk[s] on By” one chart record; can he “Cruise” past another?

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images via ABCThere’s no stopping Sam Hunt’s hit “Body Like a Back Road.” This week, the tune marks its twentieth week atop Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart… and that makes history.

Sam is now the country solo artist with the longest streak at #1. He was previously tied with Leroy Van Dyke, who spent 19 weeks at #1 with “Walk on By” from 1961-62.

Sam will have to make it to 25 weeks to break the overall record, though. Florida Georgia Line set that one in 2012-13, when “Cruise” spent 24 weeks in the top spot.

