Sam Hunt’s Back with “Body Like a Back Road” and 15 in a 30 Headlining Tour

ABC/Mark LevineThe lead single from Sam Hunt‘s sophomore album is now officially on the way. The “House Party” hitmaker will release “Body Like a Back Road” on Wednesday, February 1, and will follow that with a major headlining trek this summer.

Sam will kick off the 15 in a 30 Tour June 1 in Cleveland, Ohio, with Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follese opening. The first tickets go on sale Friday, February 3.

There’s been lots of excitement about new music from Sam in recent weeks, after he released the tune “Drinkin’ Too Much” online, even though it’s not officially a single. It’s been more than two years since the Sam’s breakthrough album, Montevallo, came out. So far, there’s no time frame for exactly when his sophomore release will follow.

Here’s the initial itinerary for the 15 in a 30 Tour, with more dates to be added:

6/1 — Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Center

6/2 — Indianapolis, IN, Klipsch Music Center

6/15 — Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

6/16 — Detroit, MI, DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/17 — Pittsburgh, PA, KeyBank Pavilion

6/23 — Gilford, NH, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

6/24 — Hartford, CT, XFINITY Theatre

6/25 — Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country