Sam Hunt’s “Back Roads” are paved with platinum

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images via ABCSeems Sam Hunt‘s “Back Roads” are likely paved with platinum.

The Georgia native’s chart-topping single, “Body Like a Back Road,” has just passed the double platinum mark. Released on February 1, the song took only three months to make it to number one, where it spent three weeks. The tune is now making its way up the pop chart, where it’s currently in the top 15.

The lead single from Sam’s sophomore album is also the most-downloaded country song of 2017 so far. Even more impressive, it’s the third most-downloaded tune in any genre this year.

As we wait for new music from Sam’s forthcoming record, fans are still snapping up his 2014 debut. Montevallo has just been certified triple platinum.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country