Sam Hunt Storms the “Billboard” Charts with His Non-Single, “Drinkin’ Too Much”

ABC/Mark LevineSam Hunt‘s new song, “Drinkin’ Too Much,” may not officially be a single, but it’s making its mark on the Billboard charts anyway. In fact, it’s the Georgia native’s highest debut ever on the Hot Country Songs tally, making its initial appearance at #16.

Written about how the success of Sam’s breakthrough Montevallo album affected his fiancée Hannah Lee Fowler, “Drinkin’ Too Much” is making an even more impressive showing when it comes to digital sales. It moved 26,000 downloads in its first week, landing at #3 on the Country Digital Song Sales ranking — all without any official radio promotion.

Sam’s next single release is expected to come from his sophomore album, which is currently in the works.

