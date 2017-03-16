Ryan Reynolds teases “Deadpool 2” on “GMA”

ABC/Rebecca Lobo(NEW YORK) — While visiting Good Morning America ahead of Friday’s release of his sci-fi thriller Life, Ryan Reynolds teased George Stephanopoulos, Amy Robach, Lara Spencer, and Michael Strahan about the eagerly anticipated follow-up to his blockbuster labor of love, Deadpool.

The movie, which he noted is in production now, could see a few gags that didn’t make their way into the first film, Ryan hinted.

“There’s a lot of stuff that we…unfortunately had to cut for time, that we may try to see if we could sneak in somewhere else. I mean, in Deadpool 1, we actually had a whole sequence where Deadpool sings “The Gambler,” Kenny Rogers’ Gambler, which kicking people’s butts,” Reynolds said to laughs. “So yeah, I wish that was in there. So who knows, maybe that will see the light of day again. There’s also something to be said about letting everything else go and just doing a totally new movie, too, so we’re figuring that out, yeah.”

Life also stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson.

Deadpool 2 is slated for a 2018 release.

