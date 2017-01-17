Ryan Reynolds Promises “F***ing Crazy Reaction Video” in Costume if “Deadpool” Snags a Best Picture Oscar Nomination

20th Century Fox – 2015(LOS ANGELES) — In a wide-ranging interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Reynolds talked about his career ups and downs, including his most recent “up” – his unlikely smash movie Deadpool. And Reynolds says that if the movie ends up snagging a Best Picture nod at the Oscars next week — which could happen — he’ll reward fans with something special.

“I can certainly promise one f***ing crazy reaction video online. In the Deadpool suit. Guaranteed,” Reynolds laughs.

After 11 years of development, Reynolds recounts how he was able to get the movie off the ground, with co-writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and director Tim Miller. As Reynolds explained, he felt that Deadpool was dead in the water after he starred in yet another superhero movie, Green Lantern.

“I thought, ‘If Green Lantern is a huge hit, they’re never gonna accept me as both,” Reynolds said of Deadpool rights owners 20th Century Fox. “…and if Green Lantern is a huge failure — which it ended up being — they’re never going to hire me.'”

But Reynolds revealed that one big bonus of the flop film is gave him a chance to work with Reese

