Ryan Gosling to Re-Team with “La La Land” Director for Neil Armstrong Film

(LOS ANGELES) — Ryan Gosling has boarded a Neil Armstrong biopic, with the Oscar nominated actor’s acclaimed La La Land director Damien Chazelle at the controls.

According to Variety, the project, First Man, based on James Hansen’s biography First Man: A Life Of Neil A. Armstrong.

The project, which was to be directed by Clint Eastwood at one point, will focus on the astronaut’s life from 1961-1969, and detail what it took to launch the daring mission that eventually made Armstrong the first man to walk on the moon.

The film should get underway in 2017, the trade reports.

