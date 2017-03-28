Ryan Gosling previews “Blade Runner 2049”: “It’s a lot more bleak”

(L-R) Denis Villenueve, Ridley Scott, Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling/Warner Bros.(LAS VEGAS) — At CinemaCon in Las Vegas Monday night, Sony executive Tom Rothman treated the audience to an extended look at Blade Runner 2049, the upcoming sequel to the classic 1982 sci-fi film Blade Runner.

The sequel’s star, Ryan Gosling, introduced the footage, noting the tremendous visual influence of the original. “I saw everything that stole from it first and when I was old enough, I think I was 13 or 14 I saw it for the very first time. I was just blown away by how influential this film had been,” Gosling said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gosling spilled more details on the new movie.

“It’s the same iconic universe, but it’s changed over the course of the 30-year gap,” Gosling said. “It’s a lot more bleak in some ways. The director describes it as toxic. But it’s still the Blade Runner universe.”

Gosling had kind words for co-star Harrison Ford, who is back as Rick Deckard — the lead character in the original film, a man charged with chasing down and killing android "replicants"

