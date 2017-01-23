Missed anything Vols-related over the weekend? Well, you’re in luck, because we have all the weekend’s news here for you in one easy-to-access article.
Here’s all the Vol news you may have missed over the weekend:
- Tennessee announced the hiring of Mike Canales as quarterbacks coach and the promotion of Larry Scott to offensive coordinator
- A report stated former Vol running back Jalen Hurd visited Cal over the weekend.
- The Pride of the Southland Marching Band showed up and played at the Presidential inauguration
- The basketball Vols bounced back and earned an impressive victory over Mississippi State at home
- A 2017 linebacker decommitted from the Vols and flipped to Georgia Tech
The post RTI’s Vols Weekend Recap appeared first on Rocky Top Insider.
Source:: Rocky Top Insider