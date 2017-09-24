RTI’s Vol Weekend Recap: 9-25-17

Photo by John Golliher/Tennessee Athletics
Here’s all the Vol news you may have missed over the weekend:
- The Vols picked up arguably their ugliest win of the Butch Jones era on Saturday against UMass
- These are the five biggest things that stood out to us in the Vols’ lethargic victory over the Minutemen
- Despite the ugly game, these three Vols earned game balls because of their solid individual performances in the game
- Our report card from the 17-13 win over UMass was just as ugly as the game itself
- Tennessee’s quarterbacks struggled against an inferior opponent, and that raises concerns for the rest of the year
- When a win feels like a loss: the story of the Tennessee vs. Umass game
- Former Vol Alvin Kamara scored his first NFL touchdown in an impressive …read more
Source:: Rocky Top Insider